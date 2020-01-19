Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Second straight hat trick
Ovechkin scored three goals in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.
He opened the scoring midway through the first period, then potted two more in the third as the Caps rallied from a 4-1 deficit. Amazingly, Ovie found twine with his only three shots on the afternoon, but amazing feats are nothing new for the future Hall of Famer -- he's recorded hat tricks in back-to-back games and lit the lamp 10 times in his last six contests, and the surge has moved him into a tie with Steve Yzerman for ninth place on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list at 692. Next up: Mark Messier in eighth with 694.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Posts 23rd career hat trick•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Supplies only offense in win•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Lights lamp twice Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Extends point streak with assist•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Will skip All-Star Game•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two-point effort in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.