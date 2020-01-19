Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Second straight hat trick

Ovechkin scored three goals in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

He opened the scoring midway through the first period, then potted two more in the third as the Caps rallied from a 4-1 deficit. Amazingly, Ovie found twine with his only three shots on the afternoon, but amazing feats are nothing new for the future Hall of Famer -- he's recorded hat tricks in back-to-back games and lit the lamp 10 times in his last six contests, and the surge has moved him into a tie with Steve Yzerman for ninth place on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list at 692. Next up: Mark Messier in eighth with 694.