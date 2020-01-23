Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Set to skip All-Star Game

Per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post, Ovechkin has opted to skip the All-Star Game, which means he'll have to serve a one-game suspension Monday against Montreal.

At this stage in his career, Ovechkin is far more concerned about being healthy and well rested for the second half of the season than participating in the meaningless All-Star Game, but he'll have to accept a league-mandated one-game suspension as a result. The 34-year-old sniper will have to watch Monday's matchup with Montreal from the press box, but he'll be back in the lineup against the Predators on Wednesday.