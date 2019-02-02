Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Suspension over with

Ovechkin has served his one-game suspension for backing out of the All-Star Game. He will be eligible to return Sunday against the Bruins.

As noted by David Ginsburg of the Associated Press, Ovechkin -- who is currently sitting at 644 goals and 535 assists -- will have an opportunity Sunday to pass Sergei Fedorov for the most points among Russian-born players. The Capitals actually managed to snap a seven-game winning streak without Ovi on Friday, sneaking past the Flames at home, 4-3.