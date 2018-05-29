Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tallies assist in loss
Ovechkin notched a helper during Monday's Game 1 loss to Vegas.
Despite the loss, the Conn Smythe Trophy candidate continued his fantastic postseason, notching an assist while firing two shots on net. Ovechkin now has 23 points in 20 games, nine of which have come on the power play (four goals, five assists). He also leads all players in shots on goal (82), resulting in 12 goals, the second highest total from any player so far this postseason. If the Caps are to continue to their quest for a Cup, it will be on the back of their star captain.
