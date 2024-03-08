Alexyev tallied an assist and blocked three shots while logging 15:14 of ice time during Thursday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

Alexeyev made a pinpoint pass to a wide open Sonny Milano to end a nine-game point drought dating back to Nov. 24. With Joel Edmundson having been traded to Toronto, the 24-year-old should have less trouble getting ice time in the home stretch of the season, but the presence of Ethan Bear could prevent him from garnering a regular role which limits his fantasy appeal.