Alexeyev signed a two-year, $1.65 million extension with the Capitals on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Alexeyev recorded five assists while averaging 16:27 of ice time through 32 games as a rookie with Washington this season. The 23-year-old was a first-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and should have a full-time role at the NHL level during the 2023-24 campaign.