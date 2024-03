Alexeyev notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Alexeyev has two helpers over his last five outings. The 24-year-old defenseman saw just 10:16 of ice time Saturday, his lowest total since November. He remains in the mix for third-pairing minutes, sharing a spot in the lineup with Ethan Bear. Alexeyev has a meager three points with 10 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 20 hits and a minus-5 rating over 23 appearances.