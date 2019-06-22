Capitals' Alexander Alexeyev: Expected for development camp
Alexeyev (knee) is expected to be available for the Capitals development camp in July, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The update comes as a bit of a surprise after Alexeyev suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury during Red Deer's playoff run on March 9. The 19-year-old blueliner tallied 43 points in 49 games with the Rebels and has the potential to be a solid top-four defenseman at the NHL level if everything pans out.
