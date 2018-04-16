Burakovsky sustained an upper-body injury Sunday during Game 3 against Columbus, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

After being evaluated in the locker room, Burakovsky's injury was ruled to be to his upper body, and he won't return to the game. The Swede's status for Game 4 on Tuesday is now certainly in question, but more updates should come from the team in the upcoming days. If he remains out, Brett Connolly seems to be in line to move up to the second forward line, but offensive minded Jakub Vrana could also be an option for head coach Barry Trotz.