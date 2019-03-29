Djoos tallied an assist while logging 17:18 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Djoos picked up his second assist in four games since being pressed into service following the injury to Michal Kempny (leg). The 24-year-old is likely to be penciled in for a regular role now that Kempny is injured, but his ice time is likely to vary as Washington sorts out their blueline heading into the playoffs so his fantasy outlook remains fairly murky for the balance of the 2018-19 season.