McMichael was loaned to AHL Hershey on Sunday.

McMichael has appeared in six games with the Capitals this season, posting two shots on goal, three blocks and two hits. He has averaged just 8:52 of ice time. McMichael should see a dramatic increase in playing time in the minors. Demoting him to the AHL clears a potential roster spot for the activation of Dmitry Orlov (lower body) or T.J. Oshie (lower body) from injured reserve.