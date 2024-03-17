McMichael logged an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

McMichael has two goals and an assist over his last three games. The 23-year-old center set up Alex Ovechkin on the game-winning goal Saturday. For the season, McMichael's been solid with 27 points, 113 shots on net and a minus-15 rating over 64 outings. The Capitals' lack of offense has made few of their players steady fantasy options, but the 23-year-old has taken a step forward this year.