McMichael recorded two assists in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Ottawa.

McMichael recorded his second multi-point game over the last four contests in Tuesday's clash, where he also picked up his first multi-assist outing in a Blues' jersey. After taking a step back offensively in the 2025-26 campaign with Washington, the 25-year-old center's change of scenery is paying off, as he's currently on a point-per-game pace through six outings. As long as he continues to see top-six minutes, McMichael holds solid streaming value in deep fantasy leagues that value points over category coverage.