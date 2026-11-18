McMichael scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Ducks.

McMichael hadn't scored since Oct. 8 versus the Sharks. He earned just five assists over 16 outings during the goal drought, taking the shine off what was a positive start to the season. The 25-year-old forward is now at three goals, seven assists, 32 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-12 rating through 21 appearances on the year. He'll likely continue to play in a top-six role, though he'll need more consistency to avoid getting dropped down the lineup.