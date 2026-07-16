Blues' Connor McMichael: Inks six-year contract

McMichael signed a six-year, $40.5 million contract with the Blues on Thursday.

McMichael was a restricted free agent after completing his two-year, $4.2 million contract. St. Louis acquired him from Washington on June 23 as part of the trade that sent Jordan Kyrou to the Capitals. The 25-year-old McMichael had 14 goals and 46 points in 78 regular-season appearances with Washington in 2025-26, which was down from 26 goals and 57 points in 82 outings during the 2024-25 regular season. He's expected to open the upcoming campaign in a middle-six capacity and should receive some power-play ice time.