McMichael scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

McMichael has tallied in back-to-back contests after enduring a six-game point drought. His goal Thursday was the game-winner, scored on a breakaway after a failed drop pass by Seattle winger Andre Burakovsky. McMichael is up to 14 goals, 26 points, 112 shots on net, 33 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 63 appearances. It's not quite a breakout campaign, but the 23-year-old will continue to have solid appeal in deeper fantasy formats as long as he maintains a top-six role.