McMichael scored a goal on his only shot in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

McMichael tied the game 2-2 on a power play midway through the opening period, snapping home a rebound off Stuart Skinner for his second goal on the man advantage this season. The 23-year-old McMichael had gone scoreless in six games prior to Wednesday, though he's seen consistent usage in Washington's top six and on the power play. He's up to 13 goals and 25 points through 62 games this season.