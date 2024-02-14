McMichael scored a goal on a team-high four shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Colorado.

McMichael tied the game 2-2 at the midpoint of the opening period, beating Alexandar Georgiev off an Avalanche turnover. It's the first goal since Jan. 3 for McMichael, who now has three points in his last four games after logging just one assist in his previous 12 contests. The 23-year-old center is up to eight goals and 18 points through 50 games this season.