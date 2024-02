McMichael scored twice on three shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Devils.

McMichael had a standout game, notching the first two goals for the Capitals to give them a 2-1 lead. His second goal started off a string of four consecutive for Washington as they secured a decisive win with a solid effort from netminder Charlie Lindgren. This was a milestone for McMichael as it was his 10th goal of the season which establishes a new career high for the 23-year old center.