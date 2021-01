McMichael will make his NHL debut in Sunday's game against the Sabres after being recalled from the taxi squad, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Tom Wilson (lower body) has been ruled out, opening the door for McMichael to enter the lineup. It's unclear what line he will play on, but the 20-year-old could handle some power-play time. McMichael was a star with the London Knights of the OHL last season, racking up 47 goals and 55 assists over 52 games.