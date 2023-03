Smith scored a goal on four shots in the Capitals' 5-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

Smith shot a puck off Andrei Vasilevskiy to cut the Lightning's lead to 2-1. That would be the closest the Capitals would get to tying the game, however, as they coughed up three goals in the third to drop a 5-1 contest. This goal snaps an 11-game point drought for the former Bruin as he looks to get back on track offensively. On the season, Smith has seven goals and 13 points in 58 games.