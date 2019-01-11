Per coach Todd Reirden, Orlov (undisclosed) went through the NHL's concussion protocol after exiting Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins and cleared it, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

It looked like Orlov may be in danger of missing some time after exiting Thursday's contest, but the fact that he's already cleared the league's concussion protocol suggests he should be good to go for Saturday's matchup with Columbus.