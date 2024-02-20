Orlov logged an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Orlov picked up his first point since the All-Star break by setting up Jesperi Kotkaniemi's second-period tally. The 32-year-old Orlov has been limited to 18 points through 55 outings this season after posting 36 points in 66 contests last season. He's played primarily on the third pairing in his first year with the Hurricanes, adding 73 hits, 39 blocked shots, 85 shots on net and a minus-4 rating.