Orlov scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Orlov got his first goal of the season. He was also on the ice and missed coverage on one of the Red Wings' third-period tallies, which led to the Sharks' ultimately taking the loss. On the bright side, Orlov's power-play time is currently trending up, and two of his three points this year have come with the man advantage. He's added six shots on net, 12 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through eight appearances.