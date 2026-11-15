Orlov scored a goal on two shots and added three assists, including two on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Mammoth.

This is the second time in November where Orlov has logged multiple power-play points. He has a goal and seven helpers over seven contests this month. The 35-year-old defenseman still sees a limited even-strength role, but he's doing enough on offense to be on the radar in fantasy. For the season, he has three goals, 11 assists, eight power-play points, 22 shots on net, 32 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 22 appearances.