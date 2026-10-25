Orlov scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

Both of Orlov's goals this season have come with the man advantage. He was used sparingly in that situation early on, but he's returned to the top unit after Luca Cagnoni failed to run with the role. Orlov has five points, 12 shots on net, 18 hits, 14 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating over 12 outings. He'll be a decent all-around option, especially in leagues that don't use plus-minus rating.