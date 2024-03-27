Orlov scored his sixth goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

The veteran blueliner spoiled a shutout bid for Alex Nedeljkovic midway through the second period by intercepting a clearing attempt and firing a shot through traffic that hit a Pittsburgh defender before finding the back of the net. Orlov has been on a heater in recent weeks, producing three goals and eight points over the last eight games, and he needs four more points to reach 30 for the third straight season.