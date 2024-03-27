Orlov scored his sixth goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.
The veteran blueliner spoiled a shutout bid for Alex Nedeljkovic midway through the second period by intercepting a clearing attempt and firing a shot through traffic that hit a Pittsburgh defender before finding the back of the net. Orlov has been on a heater in recent weeks, producing three goals and eight points over the last eight games, and he needs four more points to reach 30 for the third straight season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dmitry Orlov: Four-point outburst Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Dmitry Orlov: Reaches 20-point mark Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Dmitry Orlov: Provides helper in win•
-
Hurricanes' Dmitry Orlov: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Dmitry Orlov: Two-point night versus Caps•
-
Hurricanes' Dmitry Orlov: Helps out on power play•