Orlov scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Orlov extended Carolina's lead to 2-0 midway through the opening period, beating Ilya Sorokin with a wrister from the slot. It's the first point in the playoffs for Orlov, who was also held scoreless in his final nine regular-season contests. The 32-year-old blueliner had six goals, 26 points and a plus-4 rating in 82 games this year while averaging 17:19 of ice time.