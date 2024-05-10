Orlov registered an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3 on Thursday.

Orlov extended his point streak to three games, giving him a goal and two assists in that span. He's up to four points (two markers) in eight playoff outings this year after finishing the regular season with six goals and 26 points across 82 appearances. Orlov is serving primarily on the third pairing without and is seldom used on the power play, but he's getting plenty of work despite that unglamorous assignment -- Orlov has averaged 21:18 of ice time in the 2024 postseason.