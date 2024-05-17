Orlov supplied a secondary assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6.

Orlov got on the board by helping out on a Martin Necas first-period tally that opened the scoring. It was the fifth time in six games this series that Orlov registered at least one point. The Russian defenseman also had one shot on goal and six blocks with a minus-1 rating in 19:01 of ice time. Unfortunately for the 32-year-old, he had an egregious turnover in which he failed to clear the defensive zone -- it led directly to a New York goal shortly after Carolina garnered a 2-0 lead early in the second period. Orlov finished the postseason with two goals and four assists in 11 contests.