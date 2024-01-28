Orlov posted an even-strength goal on three shots, along with a pair of hits and a blocked shot in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

It was a banner night for the Russian blueliner, who is now up to 17 points (3G, 14A) in 48 games this season. This puts his point production on pace for something in the mid-30's for the third straight season. If you drafted Orlov with this level of production in mind, you won't be disappointed. Orlov continues to skate mainly on the Canes' third defensive pairing opposite Jalen Chatfield, averaging roughly 16 minutes of ice time per night.