Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: First career three-point effort
Orlov had a goal and an assist at even strength and added a second helper on the power play in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.
Orlov capitalized on this favorable matchup against the league's worst defensive team, posting three points for the first time in his 353-game career. The Russian blueliner set a new career best by scoring his ninth goal of the season here and moved within five points of last season's career-high 33 with 12 games to play.
