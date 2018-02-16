Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Stays hot with helper Thursday
Orlov tallied an assist, a plus-1 rating and two shots during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Orlov assisted on the first of Tom Wilson's two goals and now has two goals and five points over his last seven games. A brutal start to the season has dampened the 26-year-old rearguard's overall output this year, but he's got 17 points in his last 35 games and is producing closer to his potential. Logging heavy minutes on a talented offensive team, you should keep him in your lineup regularly.
More News
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Leaves mark in loss to Pens•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Collects assist in loss•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Pots highlight-reel goal Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Gets first goal Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...