Strome provided a goal and an assist in Washington's 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Strome's helper came while Washington had the man advantage. He's up to 18 goals and 57 points in 73 outings this season, including 19 power-play points. Strome is on a four-game scoring streak with two markers and seven points in that span.
