Strome posted two assists and three shots, helping the Capitals to a 6-1 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Strome would pick up helpers on power-play goals by Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson. This game extends Strome's point streak to three games with five points in that span. On the season, the first-year Capital has 17 markers and 55 points in 72 games.
