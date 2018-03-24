Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Back in action Saturday
Kuznetsov (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Canadiens, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Kuznetsov will retake his spot on the top line in his return and was flanked by Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson during morning skate. The 25-year-old pivot has posted a bounce-back season for the Capitals after a disappointing 2016-17 campaign, owning 71 points (21 goals, 50 assists) in 71 games. He will attempt to keep on the point-per-game pace Saturday versus a Canadiens club surrendering 3.42 goals per game in March.
