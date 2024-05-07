Kuznetsov (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday in Game 2 versus the Rangers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Kuznetsov has two goals and two assists in six games this postseason. He will be replaced in the lineup by Max Comtois.
