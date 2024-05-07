Although an initial report suggested Kuznetsov was unavailable for Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Rangers because of an undisclosed injury, he is actually a healthy scratch, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com

Kuznetsov took a bad penalty in Game 1 on Sunday that led to a goal in what was ultimately a 4-3 loss to Carolina, which is why he's out of the lineup. The 31-year-old has two goals and four points in six playoff contests this year while averaging a modest 11:37 of ice time. Max Comtois drew into the lineup due to Kuznetsov being scratched.