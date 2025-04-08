Kuznetsov and KHL club SKA St. Petersburg mutually agreed to terminate his contract, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Tuesday.

Kuznetsov was in the first year of a four-year deal he signed with the Russian club back in July. In 39 appearances for SKA this year, the 32-year-old center registered 12 goals and 25 helpers before adding another three points in six postseason contests. This could open the door for Kuznetsov to make his NHL return next year -- though it's far from a lock that he finds a new NHL club.