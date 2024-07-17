Kuznetsov was put on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract, the Hurricanes announced Wednesday.

Kuznetsov had one season remaining on his eight-year, $62.4 million contract. When an NHL agreement is mutually terminated rather than bought out, the remaining cap hit and salary are erased from the books, which will save each of Carolina and Washington $3.9 million for the 2024-25 campaign. Kuznetsov struggled in 2023-24, finishing the regular season with eight goals and 24 points across 63 contests. He's likely to join the KHL's SKA St. Petersburg.