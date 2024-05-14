Kuznetsov potted the game-winning goal in Monday's 4-1 win over New York in Game 5.

After being a healthy scratch in Game 2 of this series, Kuznetsov has now scored in consecutive contests to help keep Carolina's season alive. The 31-year-old forward drove to the net and buried a rebound off of a shot from Brady Skjei. It was Kuznetsov's fourth goal and sixth point of the postseason in nine contests. Kuznetsov and the Hurricanes will be at home Thursday night for Game 6 against the Rangers in another potential elimination game.