Kuznetsov scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers in Game 4.

The tally was Kuznetsov's first point in three appearances in the second round. He was scratched in Game 2, and he continues to play in a bottom-six role, though he's also maintained a power-play assignment. The center has three goals, two assists, 13 shots on net, five hits and a plus-1 rating over eight playoff games despite increasingly limited ice time -- he saw just 8:38 in Saturday's win.