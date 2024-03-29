Kuznetsov snapped a four-game pointless streak with an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Considering he was put on waivers by the Capitals prior to being traded to the Hurricanes at the trade deadline, Kuznetsov has really managed to resurrect his season -- and possibly his career -- since his arrival in Raleigh. He now has six points (2G, 4A) in nine games with his new team, and has provided the Canes with valuable depth scoring playing on the third line with Martin Necas and Jordan Martinook.