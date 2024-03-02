Kuznetsov (personal) was put on waivers Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Kuznetsov had six goals and 17 points in 43 contests this season before entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Feb. 5. He received clearance to resume practicing with the Capitals on Saturday prior to ending up on waivers. Kuznetsov comes with a $7.8 million cap hit through the 2024-25 campaign, so he's unlikely to be claimed. GM Brian MacLellan said the decision to waive Kuznetsov was about providing the the 31-year-old forward with a fresh start, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, so the plan is presumably to send him to AHL Hershey if he clears.