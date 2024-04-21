Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Kuznetsov opened the scoring just 1:35 into the first period and added a helper on Stefan Noesen's game-winner in the third. The 31-year-old Kuznetsov ended the regular season with just two helpers over his last 13 games, resulting in him dropping to a bottom-six role to begin the playoffs. He had 24 points across 63 appearances in the regular season, by far his worst full campaign, but he could be a key depth scorer if the Hurricanes go on a deep run.