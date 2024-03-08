Kuznetsov (personal) will make his Hurricanes debut Saturday against New Jersey, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Kuznetsov, who was on non-roster injured reserve, hasn't played since Jan. 27 because he was in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He had six goals and 17 points in 43 contests with Washington before being traded to Carolina on Friday. It remains to be seen exactly how the Hurricanes will utilize him, but Kuznetsov will likely serve in a middle-six role versus the Devils.