Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Departs with upper-body injury

Kuznetsov (upper body) left Friday's game against the Islanders and won't return.

A serious injury to Kuznetsov would be devastating for the Capitals, since the 25-year-old pivot has 69 points through 70 games and currently centers a line with Alex Ovechkin. However, for fantasy owners, Kuznetsov can be a roller coaster. The Russian national has had 18 multi-point games this season, but he's had 28 pointless games as well. Kuznetsov will be re-evaluated Saturday.