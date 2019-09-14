Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Facing suspension

Kuznetsov will be suspended by the NHL after testing positive for cocaine, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Kuznetsov has already been handed a four-year suspension from international play, and now the NHL is dishing out its own punishment. While the exact length of the suspension is unclear, the ban won't exceed three games. As a result, Kuznetsov won't play in the season opener versus the Blues on Oct. 4. We'll monitor for the official announcement.