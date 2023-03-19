There was no update on Kuznetsov (undisclosed) after leaving Sunday's game against Minnesota, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.
Kuznetsov took a big hit from Matt Dumba in the third period and did not return to the contest. He logged a minus-1 rating in 13:41 of ice time prior to the injury. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's matchup with Columbus.
