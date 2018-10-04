Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Lights lamp twice in opener

Kuznetsov scored two power-play goals on five shots in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Bruins.

The defending Stanley Cup champs came roaring out of the gate to begin the regular season, and Kuznetsov was one of five Caps players to contribute multi-point efforts to the rout. While the 26-year-old scored a career-high 27 goals and 83 points last season, he may be gearing up to take his game to another level in 2018-19.