Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Lights lamp twice in opener
Kuznetsov scored two power-play goals on five shots in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Bruins.
The defending Stanley Cup champs came roaring out of the gate to begin the regular season, and Kuznetsov was one of five Caps players to contribute multi-point efforts to the rout. While the 26-year-old scored a career-high 27 goals and 83 points last season, he may be gearing up to take his game to another level in 2018-19.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Tallies two assists Friday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches second assist of preseason•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Penalty-killing duties ahead?•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Suffered shoulder injury in playoffs•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Finishes with league-best 32 playoff points•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Helps out on four•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...